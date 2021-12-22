Bears' Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom removed from COVID-19 list

Bears' Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom off COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears got some good news on Wednesday. Safety Eddie Jackson and offensive tackle Larry Borom are both coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Sam Kamara is also off the list.

The Bears' offensive line has struggled all season, so Borom's return bolsters the unit. The Bears' secondary in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings was almost entirely depleted. Players like Thomas Graham Jr. were promoted from the practice squad to fill in, and Graham played exceptionally well in the moment.

But with the good, comes a bit of bad. Tight end Jesper Horsted is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Horsted caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings as times expired on Monday Night Football.

Cornerbacks Artie Burns and Duke Shelley came off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, while defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was added.

We have removed OL Larry Borom, DB Eddie Jackson and LB Sam Kamara (PS) from Reserve/COVID-19 and have placed TE Jesper Horsted on Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 22, 2021

The Bears have been dealing with a full blown COVID-19 outbreak at Halas Hall. The team has had a plethora of players go on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including all three coordinators at one point.

Head coach Matt Nagy confirmed last week that the team is in enhanced COVID-19 protocols, which include mandatory mask wearing inside the facilities and daily testing, regardless of vaccination status. It’s the second time this season that the team has had to go into enhanced protocols.

Vaccinated players need to return two negative tests, 24 hours apart before they’re allowed to come back to Halas Hall. Unvaccinated players must spend a minimum of 10 days away from the team.

