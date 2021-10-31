Bears' Eddie Jackson injured, leaves game after second play

Eddie Jackson injured on second play, left game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears lost another one of their best defensive players on Sunday. On the second play of the game, Eddie Jackson left the field with an apparent right hamstring injury. He’s doubtful to return.

Jackson went down after defending a deep pass well, then bumping into a 49ers player on the sideline. After being examined by Bears trainers for a few minutes, Jackson walked off under his own power for further examination in the blue tent.

The Bears initially inserted former 49er Teez Tabor to replace Jackson, but after one play DeAndre Houston-Carson came in for Tabor.

The defense is already without their top pass rusher Khalil Mack. He was ruled out earlier in the week with a foot injury.

