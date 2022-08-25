Bears' Eddie Jackson feels 'free' in Matt Eberflus, Alan Williams defense

Eddie Jackson feels 'free' in new Bears defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the keys for the Bears defense to regain some of its former glory will be to get one of its biggest playmakers to play up to the best of his abilities again. Eddie Jackson was arguably the swaggiest guy on the backend of a swaggy defense. In 2018, he seemed to always be in the right place at the right time to make a game changing play. But when Vic Fangio left to take the head coaching job with the Denver Broncos, things changed. Chuck Pagano took over the defense, and kept things similar on defense, but of course he added some tweaks to match what he wanted to do. Sean Desai was supposed to get back to what Fangio did last season, but with the Bears looking for answers in the middle of the defense, Jackson found himself playing nickel corner at times.

Now with Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams running the show, they’ve reset the defense. The Bears switched from a 3-4 to a 4-3. Coaches said it was a fresh start for everyone on the roster, and the scheme would be built around players’ strengths. That includes Jackson, and as the summer program wraps up, Jackson sees one big reason why he could find success in the new Bears defense.

“Being free,” said Jackson. “Being free, you know, being able to play with your eyes.”

Jackson is back to playing free safety this year, which is a change from last year when he played in the box a lot. Now with Jaquan Brisker sliding down with the linebackers when called upon, Jackson is left to range the backfield to do what he does best.

“I just love getting the ball, getting interceptions, scoring touchdowns,” Jackson said. “Those types of things. So just being able to play that role, get that role back and being comfortable, not trying to do too much, trying to do too much, 'Oh I've got to do this and go back here and get in the box, go back in the post.' You know, I can do it sometimes but it's OK, this is my job. This is what I do. Let Brisk stay down in the post.”

Story continues

Jackson also credits his work with safeties coach Andre Curtis for helping him get back on track.

“He's one of the best coaches that I have had in my career,” said Jackson. “The things that he teaches us. He's very smart. His football IQ is through the roof and coach Alan and Flus, the way they coach and they way they want us to play. You just start seeing, ‘Oh yeah, we're going to have some fun.'”

What makes things especially fun for Jackson, is that Curtis truly allows him to play free as the free safety.

“‘I'm not going to stop you from being a football player,’” Jackson said Curtis told him. “‘Go out there and be a football player.' Because certain stuff as a football player no matter your job, you might have seam flat or a guy two, and you just see something and you just come off and break and you make the play coach isn't going to say nothing. Now if you come off your man and you give up a touchdown then you're in trouble. Just stuff like that. And the trust that he has in us so early I mean it's kind of cool.”

We’ve seen Jackson take advantage of his freedom in practice. Sometimes he is beat in coverage, but other times he instinctively breaks on the ball for a pass defended, or an interception. Like Jackson said, if he freestyles too much and he gives up big plays more often than not, he’ll probably hear from his coaches. But as we know, everything on defense is about creating takeaways. If Jackson can take advantage of his newfound freedom to make game changing plays, his coaches will probably live with a big gain or two that he surrenders.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!