Bears' Eddie Jackson explains just how ready he is to start 2020 NFL season

A lot of people miss football right now, but Eddie Jackson, like, misses football right now.

"I flew back to Chicago yesterday but it's been, it's been, it's been different man," he told reporters on Thursday afternoon. "You know I really miss football and it's like I don't know if I can say it enough: I'd give up anything right now just to go sit in a meeting room right now, just to watch film with my teammates. It's just so crazy because you know you get a break, you want a break and then alright you by the field, you start missing football. Now it's just we went this long? I feel like this is the longest I've ever went without having football ... "

You know things are bad when players are openly talking about how much they miss meetings. There's nothing worse than a meeting – simply think about what you want to say and send it in a three-line email instead. Meetings exist solely to force you into eating lunch way earlier than you'd like; whoever said there's no bad idea in a brainstorm had very clearly never brainstormed. Still, someone get Eddie Jackson in a meeting. Send him that Outlook invite.

