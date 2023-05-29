Bears’ Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney are ‘where they’re supposed to be’ in rehab

The Chicago Bears kicked off Organized Team Activities last week, where there were some veterans who were notably absent, including safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

Jackson and Mooney had a good reason for not being in attendance at OTAs, as they continue to rehab from injuries suffered during the 2022 season.

Jackson was in the midst of a bounce-back season before suffering a foot injury in Week 12 against the New York Jets. It was revealed that Jackson sustained a Lisfranc injury, which landed him on injured reserve and ended his season.

Mooney’s season was cut short after he suffered an ankle injury against the Jets in Week 12. Mooney had surgery on his injured ankle, and he’s in the middle of rehabbing it.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus provided injury updates on Jackson and Mooney, explaining they are “progressing right along where they’re supposed to be” in their rehab.

“It’s all positive and we expect them back soon,” Eberflus said. “When they’re back, they’re back. When the medical staff clears them, they’ll be cleared.”

The ideal scenario is Jackson and Mooney will be ready to go for training camp in late July. But we’ll have to wait and see where they’re at in their rehab.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire