Bears' Eddie Jackson, Danny Trevathan tweet frustration over flags

Do NFL referees have an unconditional dislike for the Chicago Bears? Unlikely.

But if you surf Bears Fan Twitter you might believe the officials are out to get the Bears defense.

Panthers have no business being in this game. Refs keeping them around. #Bears — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) October 18, 2020

Refs when the Bears do something pic.twitter.com/JQ8AHi9TGs — Jack Sicula (@JackSicula) October 18, 2020

It’s true the Bears have been penalized a bunch. According to Football Database, the Bears have had 45 penalties accepted against them, which is tied for the league lead. Among those penalties have been eight DPIs (third in NFL), three roughing the passers (third in NFL) and three unnecessary roughness penalties (tied-fifth in NFL).

The penalties hurt even more when they’ve taken points off the board for the Bears’ dynamic defense. So after Sunday’s win against the Panthers, Danny Trevathan and Eddie Jackson took to Twitter themselves to air their frustrations.

This makes no sense 2 TDS called back in 6 weeks smh...🐻⬇️ — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack39) October 18, 2020

We need to start fining Refs. This is ludicrous on me.😤 — Danny Trevathan (@Grindin_59) October 18, 2020

Will we see a world in which the NFL fines referees for bad calls? Again, unlikely.

But Bears fans should be happy that the officials haven’t gotten in the way of the team’s 5-1 start to the season.