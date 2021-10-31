Bears’ Eddie Jackson, Damien Williams head to locker room with injuries

The Bears have taken an early 10-6 lead over the 49ers today in Chicago, but injuries are taking their toll.

Chicago cornerback Eddie Jackson suffered a hamstring injury, and running back Damien Williams suffered a knee injury.

Jackson is a big loss for the Bears’ defense, but the Bears’ offense has shown it can move just as effectively with rookie sixth-round pick Khalil Herbert at running back.

The grass at Soldier Field is in rough shape today, and players sometimes complain that poorly maintained grass leads to more injuries, although data collected by the NFL Players Association has shown that there are more injuries on artificial turf fields than on grass fields.

