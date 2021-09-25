Bears' Eddie Goldman out for Week 3 game against Browns

Bears announce Eddie Goldman OUT vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be without their star nose tackle for the third straight game to start the season. The team announced on Saturday afternoon that Eddie Goldman will be out for the Week 3 matchup against the Browns. Goldman did not even make the trip with the team to Cleveland.

Goldman hasn’t played since 2019, as he opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns. A knee injury has kept him out of all three games in 2021.

It looked like Goldman was trending towards his regular season debut this week. He practiced, albeit in a limited capacity, on Wednesday and Thursday. However he was downgraded to a “DNP” for Friday’s practice.

The Bears also flexed defensive lineman Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Hunt was signed onto the practice squad earlier this month, and was also flexed onto the active roster for Week 2.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!