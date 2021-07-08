Bears' Eddie Goldman spotted working out near Halas Hall

WATCH: Eddie Goldman spotted working out near Halas Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The No. 1 thing every Bears fan wants to see is probably Justin Fields slinging touchdowns at some point this season. Behind that however, Bears fans probably want to see Eddie Goldman return to Halas Hall, looking as good as he did back in 2019 when he last played. Throughout the offseason, the Bears have maintained they’re confident that Goldman would return to the team after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he didn’t report to mandatory minicamp last month, and Matt Nagy made it clear his absence wasn’t excused.

None of this was particularly encouraging for people counting on Goldman to return, yet on Thursday we finally got one hint that Goldman could finally be gearing up to return to the practice field. SPEAR Training published a video on Instagram purporting to show Goldman working out at their facility in Vernon Hills.

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman is back in Chicago working out.



While a workout video alone isn’t a huge indicator that Goldman is ready to rock, it is a good sign that he’s trying to stay in shape. Several current and former Bears have trained at SPEAR as well, including Cody Whitehair, James Daniels, Greg Olsen, Roy Robertson-Harris and Sam Acho.

Goldman is one of the more important pieces as an All-Pro nose tackle in the team’s front seven. But with some doubts about his return, the Bears have insulated themselves by adding defensive lineman who could fill in for Goldman. Ryan Pace signed veteran NT Mike Pennel last month and drafted Khyiris Tonga in the seventh round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Players are set to report to Bears training camp at Halas Hall on July 27.

