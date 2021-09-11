Bears' Eddie Goldman officially ruled out for Week 1 vs. Rams

Eddie Goldman officially ruled OUT for Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Goldman is officially out for the Bears’ Week 1 matchup against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. The team announced on Saturday that Goldman did not even travel with the team to Los Angeles.

This isn’t a huge surprise as Goldman didn’t practice all week as he dealt with a knee injury. He was officially listed as “doubtful” on the team’s injury report on Friday. Bilal Nichols and Khyiris Tonga could each see some playing time at nose tackle, in Goldman’s place. Nichols played a significant amount at NT last season when Goldman opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite losing a player of Goldman’s caliber, the Bears are confident in the depth that Nichols and Tonga bring to the team.

“Probably of all positions on our team that's (a position where) we've got a lot of depth at right now,” Matt Nagy said. “I feel good with what (defensive line coach) Coach Rumph has done with those guys, and the other guys will have to step up.”

“There ain’t a doubt in my mind there won’t be a dropoff,” said Khalil Mack. “But at the same time, it’d be great to have Eddie in there.”

“The good thing about playing on the D-line here is that all of us train for all positions,” said Nichols. “Just in case anything ever happens, we have versatility.”

In addition to the announcement that Goldman will miss Week 1, the Bears also said they elevated DT Damion Square and LB Josh Woods from the practice squad to the active roster.

