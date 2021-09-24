Bears' Eddie Goldman held out of practice, questionable vs. Browns

Goldman held out of practice Friday, questionable vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

All week it looked like Eddie Goldman was set to make his 2021 debut for the Bears defense. But on Friday, that was put into a bit of doubt. Goldman did not practice on Friday, after being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He’s officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

“He’s gonna be day-to-day,” Matt Nagy said. “Something that we’re just gonna一 that literally with him, is a day-to-day deal. It’s been week-to-week. It’s day-to-day and I think, for him, just making sure that we have him where we want him and he feels, to how he wants to feel and all that. So, for us it will probably end up being a game-time decision.”

While it might be frustrating for fans to hear that Goldman had to be held out of practice to finish the week, Nagy said there’s no frustration with the nagging knee injury on his end.

When Goldman plays, he brings a lot to the team in both run and pass defense. Problem is, he hasn’t played since 2019. Last season, Goldman opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. This season, he looked ready to suit up again, before being sidelined by the knee injury before Week 1.

