Bears' Eddie Goldman dealing with leg injury before season opener

LAKE FOREST — It appears the Bears’ aging defense is already dealing with the injury bug before a game is even played.

Veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman did not practice Wednesday because of what the team is calling a “knee/ankle” injury and his status for Sunday’s opener in Los Angeles is in significant doubt. It is believed Goldman suffered the injury in Monday’s practice and the Bears responded by signing veteran defensive tackle Margus Hunt and nose tackle Damion Square to the practice squad Wednesday morning — an indication that the team is already preparing to use its depth.

In addition, both Khalil Mack (groin) and Robert Quinn (back) made appearances on the first injury report of 2021 after spending most of the 2020 dealing with injuries. Both players were limited in practice.

Matt Nagy is no longer available to reporters on Wednesdays, so he did not comment on the injuries, but will speak to reporters Thursday morning.

Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, but then missed portions of training camp because he contracted the virus and then dealt with a back injury shortly after returning. He was able to play in the team’s final preseason game, however, and looked very good.

“He came back in shape — mentally in shape and physically in shape,” Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai said Wednesday. “You guys all saw, in (the third preseason game) when he played he can still be an X-factor when he’s in there in the game.”

Goldman is a big part of the Bears’ defense and will be missed if he can’t play against the Rams. The team drafted Khyiris Tonga in the seventh round out of BYU to provide a true backup at nose tackle, but he’ll be playing in his first NFL game. Other than Tonga, Bilal Nichols helped out at the nose last year and veteran Angelo Blackson could be an option too.

