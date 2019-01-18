Bears early Super Bowl odds
Bears early Super Bowl odds originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com
The oddsmakers in Las Vegas don't think the Bears 2018 season was a fluke.
It took them a while to come around on Matt Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky during the regular season, but a 12-4 finish and the NFC North crown was enough to earn them national respect heading into 2019.
Chicago is expected to enter next season as a legitimate contender. The early odds for the 2020 Super Bowl at multiple sportsbooks have the Bears in the top five.
The offshore site Bet Online has them tied with the New England Patriots and New Orleans for the third-best odds, behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.
Early odds to win Super Bowl LIV (BetOnline):
KC +700
LAR +800
CHI/NE/NO +1000
LAC +1200
PIT +1400
GB +1600
MIN/PHI +1800
IND +2000
DAL +2200
BAL/HOU +2500
ATL/CAR/CLE/SEA +3300
JAX/NYG/SF +4000
TEN +5000
ARI/BUF/CIN/DEN/DET +6600
NYJ/OAK/TB/WSH +6600
MIA +10000
— OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 16, 2019
Super Book USA in Las Vegas is slightly less optimistic, giving Chicago 12-to-1 odds that are tied for fifth with the Los Angeles Chargers.
This is a big one! HOT OFF THE PRESSES FROM @SUPERBOOKUSA!!!
Way too early NFL futures odds to win Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. pic.twitter.com/bxbq8JTEI2
— Covers (@Covers) January 15, 2019
At this time last year, Super Book USA gave the Bears the lowest odds in the NFL for the 2019 Super Bowl at 100-to-1.
NFL 2019 Super Bowl (continued)
Chi 100/1
NYJ 100/1
Buf 100/1
Cle 100/1
Cin 100/1
— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 8, 2018
The team came a long way in Nagy's first season, and expectations are already much higher for year two.