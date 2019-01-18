Bears early Super Bowl odds originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas don't think the Bears 2018 season was a fluke.

It took them a while to come around on Matt Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky during the regular season, but a 12-4 finish and the NFC North crown was enough to earn them national respect heading into 2019.

Chicago is expected to enter next season as a legitimate contender. The early odds for the 2020 Super Bowl at multiple sportsbooks have the Bears in the top five.

The offshore site Bet Online has them tied with the New England Patriots and New Orleans for the third-best odds, behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

Early odds to win Super Bowl LIV (BetOnline):



KC +700

LAR +800

CHI/NE/NO +1000

LAC +1200

PIT +1400

GB +1600

MIN/PHI +1800

IND +2000

DAL +2200

BAL/HOU +2500

ATL/CAR/CLE/SEA +3300

JAX/NYG/SF +4000

TEN +5000

ARI/BUF/CIN/DEN/DET +6600

NYJ/OAK/TB/WSH +6600

MIA +10000

































— OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 16, 2019

Super Book USA in Las Vegas is slightly less optimistic, giving Chicago 12-to-1 odds that are tied for fifth with the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is a big one! HOT OFF THE PRESSES FROM @SUPERBOOKUSA!!!



Way too early NFL futures odds to win Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. pic.twitter.com/bxbq8JTEI2



— Covers (@Covers) January 15, 2019

At this time last year, Super Book USA gave the Bears the lowest odds in the NFL for the 2019 Super Bowl at 100-to-1.

NFL 2019 Super Bowl (continued)



Chi 100/1

NYJ 100/1

Buf 100/1

Cle 100/1

Cin 100/1











— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 8, 2018

The team came a long way in Nagy's first season, and expectations are already much higher for year two.