Bears say Eagles were drawing them offside

The Bears lost to the Eagles in a penalty-filled game today, but the Bears thought the Eagles, and the officials, were to blame for some of their penalties.

Specifically, the Bears accused Eagles center Jason Kelce of illegally moving the ball to get Bears players to jump offside.

“Man, you see the bull s–t Kelce was kind of doing with the ball,” Khalil Mack said after the game, via Adam Hoge of WGN. “Just moving it a little bit. But, even then, can’t make excuses. That’s not the type of group we have.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy hinted after the game that he didn’t think his own players were to blame for their offside penalties, although he seemed to be careful not to sound like he was criticizing the officials or making excuses. Nagy knows any excuse would ring hollow.