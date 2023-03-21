Bears, Eagles swap LBs: Nick Morrow to Philadelphia, per report

Bears, Eagles swap LBs: Nick Morrow to Philly, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears and Eagles are swapping linebackers this season. According to Jeremy Fowler, former Bears linebacker Nick Morrow is set to sign with Philadelphia, less than one week after former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards signed a deal to come to Chicago.

Ryan Poles signed Morrow to a one-year deal last year to play middle linebacker beside Roquan Smith. After Poles traded Smith to the Ravens, Morrow moved over to play weakside linebacker. Unfortunately for the Bears, Morrow wasn’t particularly effective at either position.

Morrow led the Bears with 116 tackles, but that was largely because Smith left after eight games and Eddie Jackson got hurt partway through Week 12. According to PFF, Morrow surrendered a 83.6% completion rate when targeted in 2022, which was tied for 11th worst in the NFL among linebackers with at least 250 pass coverage snaps. In run defense, Morrow was worse. His 13 missed tackles on run D tied for third most among linebackers, and his 14.8% missed tackle rate was tied for fifth-worst among LBs with at least 250 run defense snaps.

Edwards played better in all the above categories. In pass coverage, Edwards gave up a 67.9% completion percentage (fourth in NFL). In run defense, Edwards only missed 10 tackles (t-44th) and had a 9.8% missed tackle rate (t-33rd).

As things stand, the Bears appear set to start Edwards at middle linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds at weakside linebacker and Jack Sanborn at strongside linebacker.

