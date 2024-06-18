Bears dubbed team under pressure to succeed in 2024

The Chicago Bears have been one of the most-talked about teams this offseason following a slew of additions and the direction they’re headed in 2024.

In fact, expectations are quite high for a team coming off three consecutive losing seasons and in one of the NFL’s best divisions.

Pro Football Focus compiled a list of teams under the most pressure to succeed in 2024, and the Bears made the cut. That has everything to do with the new direction they’re headed and how their offseason additions have positioned them for immediate success.

With stars at several positions and a fantastic all-around roster, the Bears will need to exorcise their demons in 2024 and at least vie for a wild-card berth. If underachievement continues, then uncertainty at head coach looms.

At the center of the optimism surrounding Chicago is the addition of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who was selected with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Outside of Williams’ addition, general manager Ryan Poles also made some moves to acquire receivers Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, running back D’Andre Swift, safety Kevin Byard and tight end Gerald Everett.

While the offense has garnered plenty of attention, this defense has the potential to be a top-10 unit. They have a top linebacker group and a secondary that could be one of the best in the league. The only question mark is the defensive line.

Things have been set up well for the Bears to find success in 2024. While it’s not Super Bowl or bust, it’s fair to expect playoff contention for Chicago this season.

