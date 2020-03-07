Bears dubbed most logical fit for Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season in 2019 in what can only be described as an astonishing representation of equal parts great and terrible for the former No. 1 overall pick.

As a result, Winston's future in Tampa Bay is a great unknown. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and there's been no sign the Buccaneers plan to place the franchise tag on him. The 26-year-old strong-armed passer will be there for the Bears' taking, if they believe he's an upgrade over incumbent starter, Mitch Trubisky.

It'll be a difficult process for Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy to reach that conclusion. For as shaky as Trubisky looked in 2019, did Winston prove he can be counted on as a franchise quarterback? Sure, he threw for over 5,000 yards, but his mistake-prone style of play was one of the major reasons why the Buccaneers didn't make a strong run at the playoffs despite their overachieving defensive performance.

Still, Winston-to-the-Bears isn't as far-fetched an idea as you may think. According to Yahoo Sports, Chicago would be a logical fit.

It's hard to sell Jameis as a clear upgrade for any of the teams searching for a quarterback this offseason. Perhaps if the quarterback market wasn't set to be so flush in both the draft and free agency, he would be more of a desirable piece. Alas, he's found himself in the wrong year. No matter where he goes, he's going to have to compete for a job. The Bears cannot possibly sell their fanbase on Mitchell Trubisky as the lone option behind center. Winston won't be their savior either but if Trubisky flops again, he'd at least bring a totally different vibe to the offense.

There's no doubt Winston would bring some juice to the offense. He isn't afraid to push the ball downfield and he trusts his arm as much as any quarterback in the league right now. It's quite possible Winston hasn't maxed out as a player, and maybe a quarterback competition with another highly-drafted player is what's needed to bring the best out of him.

Winston's 30-interception season will always be the first point raised by the anti-Jameis crowd, but it would be unfair to ignore the circumstances he played through in 2019. He dealt with a torn meniscus and a broken thumb and his vision (literally, his eyesight) has always been an issue that's plagued him.

He'll enter 2020 healthy and with a new set of eyes, sort of. Winston underwent LASIK surgery this offseason.

Winston won't be one of the first players signed in free agency. It's more likely that he slips Into that second wave of signings, at which point his asking price will drop significantly.

The Bears could certainly do a lot worse than a quarterback competition that features Trubisky and Winston this summer.

