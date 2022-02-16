Bears dubbed best fit for pending free agent LT Cam Robinson

The Chicago Bears have a number of positional needs heading into the offseason, and the offensive line is near the top of the list.

New general manager Ryan Poles stressed an emphasis on the offensive line this offseason, which means finding stability at the tackle position and within the interior. While the Bears will likely target the offensive line in the NFL draft, there are some free agent options that could interest them.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen did a deep dive on the best fits for the top 50 pending free agents on the market. Among those is Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson, who Fowler and Bowen believe is a perfect fit in Chicago.

Why it makes sense: Robinson has major ability but plays inconsistently. With Chicago’s issues across the offensive line for the past few years, it’s time to invest in high-level talent, betting that Robinson will become more consistent in the right culture and system. — Fowler Scheme fit: As Jeremy said, the Bears are betting on the upside and the ability of their coaching staff to elevate the play of Robinson. The former Alabama lineman has the talent level to hold down the left tackle position in Chicago. — Bowen

According to Spotrac, Robinson is expected to cost $16.8 million per year, which isn’t entirely surprising for a left tackle. But the Bears will ultimately have to decide if Robinson is worth the hefty price tag or if they’d rather target tackle in the draft and move forward with what’s in place.

