Bears DT Justin Jones claims Patriots lost because they couldn’t cheat

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones took it upon himself to rub a little salt in the wounds of the New England Patriots, following a shocking 33-14 blowout loss at Gillette Stadium on Monday night.

Leading into the game, Jones insisted that he heard Deflategate was still a thing in New England, and he was going to personally check the footballs to make sure they weren’t being purposely deflated. And no, it wasn’t a joke. The Bears defensive lineman was dead serious about the cheating accusations.

“We play this game with honesty, man,” Jones said.

After the game, Jones continued to talk up the Deflategate accusations by insinuating the Patriots lost because they weren’t able to cheat.

Post game analysis: Balls were inflated to the fullest. Result = 3 INTS🤷🏿‍♂️ — Justin M. Jones (@Twenty7Savage) October 25, 2022

The Bears have certainly earned their right to do a victory dance after obliterating the Patriots at home.

Not even a returning Mac Jones or a short-lived burst from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe could save New England from floundering in what some saw as a must-win game.

