Bears DT Akiem Hicks downgraded to out vs. Packers

It looks like defensive tackle Akiem Hicks might’ve already played his final Packers game as a Bear.

After being listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game against Green Bay, Hicks has been downgraded to out, an indication he suffered a major setback with his ankle injury.

Hicks has been battling that ankle injury for the last month, which forced him to miss the last three — now four — games. With Hicks sidelined, it’s up to nose tackle Eddie Goldman, defensive end Bilal Nichols and a host of others to step up in his absence.

Defensive back Teez Tabor has also been downgraded to out for Sunday and edge rusher Charles Snowden has been flexed from the practice squad to the active roster for game day.

Hicks is in the final year of his contract extension he signed with Chicago back in 2017. While Hicks expressed his desire to remain with the Bears back in training camp, he also recognizes the cold, hard reality of this league.

“I think that’s the unfortunate reality,” Hicks said. “The unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what situation you put yourself in, all good things come to an end.”

With just four games left on the schedule, we’ll see if Hicks is able to suit up again before he likely wraps up his career with the Bears.

