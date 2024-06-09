Bears drop game five of Eastern Conference Finals 5-1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears once again had a chance to close out the Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland, and once again they couldn’t capitalize.

The Cleveland Monsters rattled off a four goal second period to take a commanding lead in game five and didn’t look back on their way to a 5-1 win to pull within a game of the Bears in the seven game series.

The Bears struck first, with Logan Day scoring his first goal of the postseason in the first period, but the Monsters responded early in the second period thanks to Alex Whelan and the flurry of goals followed from there. This game five loss was the first time all season (regular season or playoffs) the Bears have lost consecutive games in regulation.

The Bears will try to finish off the series Monday night back home at the Giant Center, with puck drop slated for 7 p.m. If the Bears cannot finish the series Monday night, they will play a decisive game seven Wednesday night at the Giant Center.

