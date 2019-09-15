Bears dress as cowboys en route to wrangle Broncos

What's better than a good costume to lighten the mood? Not much. And with Halloween a mere six weeks away, the Chicago Bears decided Week 2 would be a great time to play dress-up en route to Denver for their matchup against the Broncos.

And what costume is more fitting for a fight with a Bronco than a good 'ole cowboy? None. The cowboy is the most fitting costume.

So, of course, the Bears became cowboys before boarding the team plane for Denver. Take a look:

Hat is matte black, got the boots that's black to match... pic.twitter.com/G2AoK04lHw — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 14, 2019

In case you forgot where we're headed... pic.twitter.com/S9Db5vqX3G — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 14, 2019

