Bears draw within 23-20 on 25-yard fumble return

It appeared the Steelers were cruising to victory, holding a 23-13 lead and forcing a Bears punt with 6:47 remaining. But Ray-Ray McCloud‘s fumble on the punt return changed everything.

Joel Iyiegbuniwe forced the fumble, and DeAndre Houston-Carson returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.

The Bears are back in it, down only three points.

The Steelers took a 20-6 lead into the fourth quarter before Darnell Mooney scored on a 15-yard run. Pittsburgh added a 54-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 11:54 left.

But McCloud’s fumble got the Bears back in it.

The Bears have two turnovers and 10 penalties for 95 yards.

