Bears drafted Justin Fields, Bow Wow mad Falcons missed out

What a difference a draft makes. For years Bears fans have had to endure constant reminders that the team passed on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson to select Mitchell Trubisky with the second-overall pick of the 2017 draft. But after Ryan Pace was able to trade up and snag Justin Fields at No. 11 in the 2021 draft, could the Bears have put that ignominy in the past?

Fields still has yet to take a snap in an NFL game, but the way people are talking online, that may be the case. The latest to publicly express displeasure that his team passed on Fields is rapper Bow Wow.

Dont get me started on the falcons! Yes im ranting! We blew the superbowl! Then we dont draft justin fields. HOW DO YOU NOT DRAFT JUSTIN FIELDS!!! You think we want to see matt ryan stink up the dome AGAIN???? Im over it! — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 4, 2021

While Bow Wow may not want to see Matt Ryan line up under center in Atlanta again, the Falcons did draft an unbelievably talented prospect with the No. 4 overall pick, tight end Kyle Pitts.

Bow Wow’s rant began after the Hawks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, dashing another Atlanta championship dream. However, Bow Wow should be happy that Atlanta has two of the brightest young stars in all of sports in Pitts and the Hawks’ Trae Young.

Man i swear! I hate the bucks man! Damn! Let the hawks win! We cant win shit! Falcons, hawks, like damn! Let us WIN!!! im so f***** angry with this sh** i hate it! LET US WIN SOMETHING. — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 4, 2021

Atlanta isn’t alone as a city that missed out on Fields either. There was speculation before the draft that both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos could draft a quarterback this offseason, but each of those teams opted for a cornerback instead.

Will those fan bases look back on the 2021 draft wondering what could have been if their teams took a swing with Fields instead? Only time will tell. But for now, hope springs eternal in Chicago.

