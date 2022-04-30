Bears draft picks: Grades for Chicago selections in 2022 NFL Draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BearsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Justin FieldsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Chicago Bears have three Day 2 picks after using their first rounder to acquire Justin Fields last year.
Chicago has to continue its rebuild of the offense as well as add depth to the front seven.
Here's the Bears' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL DRAFT PICK TRACKER: NFL Draft 2022: Day 2 picks, live instant grades, trades, updates
2nd Round, No. 39 overall | Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Instant grade: A-minus
Analysis: A physical player who is a good fit for the Bears defense. Gordon can be a really good special teams player Year 1 and has no issue playing physical football. A first-round talent at No. 39.
2nd Round, No. 48 overall | Jaquan Brisker, DB, Penn State
Instant grade: A-minus
Analysis: Brisker was unleashed around the box as a playmaker at Penn State. The Bears should use him similarly. Good pick.
3rd Round, No. 71 overall | Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee
Instant grade: B-plus
Analysis: Jones is far from his finished product, but he is a speedy receiver that excelled in Year 1 of Josh Heupel at Tennessee. The Bears need more receivers, and I like Jones' odds in breaking into the rotation eventually.
5th Round, No. 148 overall (from Houston) |
5th Round, No. 150 overall |
6th Round, No. 186 overall |
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Bears draft picks: Grades for Chicago selections in 2022 NFL Draft