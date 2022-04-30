Bears draft picks: Grades for Chicago selections in 2022 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears have three Day 2 picks after using their first rounder to acquire Justin Fields last year.

Chicago has to continue its rebuild of the offense as well as add depth to the front seven.

Here's the Bears' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

2nd Round, No. 39 overall | Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: A physical player who is a good fit for the Bears defense. Gordon can be a really good special teams player Year 1 and has no issue playing physical football. A first-round talent at No. 39.

2nd Round, No. 48 overall | Jaquan Brisker, DB, Penn State

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Brisker was unleashed around the box as a playmaker at Penn State. The Bears should use him similarly. Good pick.

3rd Round, No. 71 overall | Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Jones is far from his finished product, but he is a speedy receiver that excelled in Year 1 of Josh Heupel at Tennessee. The Bears need more receivers, and I like Jones' odds in breaking into the rotation eventually.

