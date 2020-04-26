Bears draft picks 2020: All of Chicago’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The Chicago Bears’ first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft came at No. 43 and they targeted Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet. Chicago added a 10th TE to its team by drafting Kmet, who was the consensus top tight end in the draft class. Kmet is known for his versatility, aggression, and fast and physical style of play. The Bears also added a key defensive piece in Utah’s Jaylon Johnson later in the second round, and the cornerback will fill a much-needed position for the Bears and has the potential to play significant time right off the bat.

Chicago also traded up in the fifth round to select Trevis Gipson. The 6-4, 268-pound linebacker will certainly add depth to the Bears’ pass-rush game and is coming off a career senior season with Tulsa where he registered 49 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and eight sacks. An explosive player with a good frame, the ex-basketball player has a lot of room to grow his game and is a diamond in the rough, making him a possible steal in this draft. In addition to Gipson, Chicago also picked up wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the fifth round, whose speed, route and IQ makes him a standout player that can flourish and bolster the team’s offensive depth.

Ryan Pace rounded out the draft by picking up Arlington Hambright, who primarily played tackle in college but is expected to play guard. Pace took Lachavious Simmons with the team’s final pick, a player who is also capable of playing guard but has the flexibility to play tackle.

Round 2, pick 43: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Round 2, pick 50: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Round 5, pick 155: Trevis Gipson, OL, Tulsa

Round 5, pick 163: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

Round 5, pick 173: Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane

Round 7, pick 226: Arlington Hambright, G, Colorado

Round 7, pick 227: Lachavious Simmons, OL, Tennessee State

