Bears draft pick scenarios: What needs to happen to land No. 1 selection
The Chicago Bears aren’t contending for a playoff spot, but there’s still something big at stake heading into their Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
Let’s be honest, the attention has been on the 2023 offseason for weeks at this point, and that starts with landing a top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears are a lock for a top-four draft pick at this point, and they can reach as high as the first overall selection. If everything lines up.
Before Sunday’s season finale, we’re taking a look at the different pick scenarios in Week 18 that will impact where the Bears end up drafting:
No. 1 overall pick
Current pick holder:
Houston Texans (2-13-1)
Path to No. 1 pick:
Bears lose to Vikings
Texans defeat Colts
No. 2 overall pick
Current pick holder:
Chicago Bears (3-13)
Path to No. 2 pick:
Bears lose/tie to Vikings
Texans lose to Colts
No. 3 overall pick
Current pick holder:
Seattle Seahawks; from Denver Broncos (4-12)
Path to No. 3 pick:
Bears defeat Vikings
Broncos lose to Chargers
Cardinals defeat 49ers
No. 4 overall pick
Current pick holder:
Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
Path to No. 4 pick:
Bears defeat Vikings
Broncos lose to Chargers
Cardinals lose to 49ers
