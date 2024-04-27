Bears draft Kiran Amegadjie with the No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Bears draft Kiran Amegadjie with the No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears selected Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadije with the No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Hinsdale native is comin' home 🏠



Let's get it, @the2kkiran5! pic.twitter.com/Z0AMkXBEkG — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 27, 2024

This is the Bears' third pick made in the draft. On Thursday, they selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick and Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick.

The Bears have three-year veteran Braxton Jones at their left tackle spot and No. 10 pick from the 2023 NFL Draft Darnell Wright as their right tackle. Still, they could use depth and opportunity at the positions

Check back to this story for more updates.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.