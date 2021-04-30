Bears draft Justin Fields: Fans hyped on Twitter

Bears fans go crazy after trade for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy and the Bears got the new face of their franchise in Justin Fields on Thursday night, and fans (and some former players too) let their feelings be known about the blockbuster trade that made it happen.

For the most part, Bears Twitter was extraordinarily hyped about the pick:

Already a legend in Chicago! — Matthew Heinig (@HeinigMatthew) April 30, 2021

However, as can be expected with any big move the Bears make, there were some haters as well:

Trubisky better tbh — Randy Darsh (@RandyDarsh350) April 30, 2021

GIANTS FINESSED THE BEARS — 𝙉𝘽𝘼 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙤𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙧 🤡 (@NGNZachh) April 30, 2021

Now the only question is, how long will Andy Dalton keep his job as QB1?

