Breaking News:

After long wait, Alabama QB Mac Jones lands with Patriots at No. 15

Bears draft Justin Fields: Fans hyped on Twitter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Shapiro
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bears fans go crazy after trade for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy and the Bears got the new face of their franchise in Justin Fields on Thursday night, and fans (and some former players too) let their feelings be known about the blockbuster trade that made it happen.

For the most part, Bears Twitter was extraordinarily hyped about the pick:

However, as can be expected with any big move the Bears make, there were some haters as well:

Now the only question is, how long will Andy Dalton keep his job as QB1?

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories