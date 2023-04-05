Should Bears draft Bijan Robinson? Mailbag questions, answered

Bears mailbag: Should Poles draft Bijan Robinson? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s mailbag time for the Under Center Podcast. You all asked some great questions, and now we’ve got the answers for you.

Gustavo, @iamvega: Any specific player you want the Bears to sign as a free agent or a player you would want the Bears to draft?

We’ve talked a lot about the draft in recent episodes, so we dug into some free agents.

Kenneth: Jadeveon Clowney. Just having an athletic edge guy to set the edge against the run, and you know that if he gets his chance, he can get to the quarterback. He fills a lot of needs.

Josh: I’ll go with Justin Houston. Kind of in the same vein. Get a vet, get a 34-year-old guy who can still play, is still damn good. That'll give them a good voice in that D-line room.

Alex: Rock Ya-Sin is a guy who comes to mind. I think the Bears could stand to add more to that secondary. He's familiar with Matt Eberflus and the defense from their time together with the Colts. So he already fits in with that culture, knows what the expectations are, and had some success in that defense as well.

Josh, @joshua726_gs: Is Braxton Jones the biggest weakness on the offensive line going into 2023?

Alex: No.

Kenneth: No. I'm not Mr. Braxton Jones. I like his character, and because of his character I do think he will improve from training camp. Everything he said, I just like the mental makeup of the young man.

Josh: Right tackle, there’s no one there. He can’t be a bigger weak link than no one, empty.

Alex: I will double down and say the same thing for center. Who’s the center for the Chicago Bears?

Josh: Cody Whitehair.

Kenneth: This is the problem, we’ve seen Cody Whitehair do it before, but I feel like we keep forgetting Cody has that wicked exchange. How he does the exchange, sometimes there can be an issue.

Alex: It’s been several years, too. It’s not like he was doing this yesterday. It’s been several years since Whitehair played center.

Eric, @eric_s_shane: What are the chances of trading for Simmons from the Titans? I am sure people are sick of the Titans players but Simmons would be an elite 3 tech. Titans already asked Byard to take a pay cut and he said no so can they extend Simmons with no answer at QB?

Kenneth: Why would Mike Vrabel get rid of one of his best defensive players?

Alex: Great question Kenneth.

Josh: Even if the Titans are going to rebuild, that’s a player you rebuild around. Byard, who’s a really good safety, he’s 31. That’s understandable if they move him. They’re not going to move Jeffrey Simmons.

Mr. Anderson, @novstar: What are your thoughts on drafting Bijan Robinson? Cincinnati drafted Ja'marr Chase over the O-line and went from worst to the Super Bowl.

Kenneth: No. I mean, listen, him and Justin Fieldsー I would hate to be a cornerback in that situation. But it’s a running back. He could be the best running back in the league this year, but you have so many needs in the trenches.

Alex: I will play a little devil’s advocate. I agree, I’m not drafting Bijan Robinson, but he’s a very exciting player and it plays to your strengths. The Bears were the best rushing football team in the league last year. A lot of that was due to Justin Fields, of course, but you add a player like Bijan Robinson, all of a sudden your No. 1 rushing offense becomes even better. It does put defenses in a bind.

The difference for me between Bijan Robinson to the Bears and Ja'marr Chase to the Bengals, though, is Ja'marr Chase being a wide receiver, and wide receiver ist so much more of a premium position than running back. A truly elite No. 1 wide receiver takes an offense to a next level. Especially in a zone (rushing) schemeー I hate to say this, I'm not trying to put running backs downー but part of that philosophy is that a lot of these guys can be plug and play. You know, you got a Kahlil Herbert and it's just hit the hole. Make your one cut and take what the offensive line has given to you. Right? The idea is the scheme can allow lots of people to succeed.

Kenneth: Plus, Ja'marr Chase and Joe Burrow were college teammates. So you already knew they had a connection.

Josh: No. From my point of view, Bijan Robinson is awesome, but the Bears should not draft him. I am interested in if they're at nine or if they trade down to 11 or, you know, wherever, and you really need a blue player. He might be the only blue player left on the board. We know all about value buckets. If they’re at 16 and there's only one blue player left? If he's one of the seven guys the Bears looked at and said, "This guy's worthy of a No. 1 pick,” and they're at 16 or 15 after a trade down and he's still there, it's possible. But I would say I would say no.

Jeffrey, @calvertjeffrey: If the Bears trade up to the top half of the second round, say between picks 32-48, who do you think is available and who would you want them to target?

Alex: I think that's maybe where you get a cornerback. Because the Bears really need a cornerback. We've debated whether or not Christian Gonzalez or Devon Weatherspoon is worth it (in the first round), and I think that's good that we have those debates, even though, yeah, they really need to go defensive line or offensive line. So maybe (the second round) is where you get a corner, maybe that's where you get Julius Brents out of K-State. He’s already comfortable in zone schemes and had five interceptions over the past two years.

Josh: Four picks in the top-64, I think three of those at least have to be on the lines. A guy like Keeanu Benton, defensive tackle out of Wisconsin, he's a penetrative three-technique. No. 32 is too high for him but somewhere in that range.

Kenneth: I think maybe (Notre Dame defensive end) Isaiah Foskey. He has Matt Eberflus written all over him, as far as the height and everything like that.

