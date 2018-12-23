Bears downgrade Eddie Jackson, Aaron Lynch to out

If the Chicago defense hopes to keep turning the clock back to the days of Back To The Future, they’ll need to do so without two regular members of their defense.

Defensive back Eddie Jackson and linebacker Aaron Lynch have been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game at San Francisco. Neither traveled with the team.

Jackson (pictured) suffered an ankle sprain late in Sunday’s win over the Packers, after intercepting an Aaron Rodgers pass. The 2017 fourth-round pick from Alabama has qualified for his first Pro Bowl after a stellar second season.

Lynch, who has appeared in 13 games this season with three starts, has an elbow injury.

The Bears are four-point favorites against the 49ers, like the Seahawks were a week ago. And that didn’t work out very well for the road team.

Currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC, the Bears still hope to try to leapfrog the Rams for the No. 2 spot and the bye that goes with it.