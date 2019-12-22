Bears downgrade Akiem Hicks to out

The Bears downgraded defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to out for Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

Hicks had a full week of practice, and the Bears had listed him as questionable Friday.

The team activated him from injured reserve before Week 15, and he played 36 of 59 snaps against the Packers.

Hicks went on injured reserve in Week Five with an elbow injury.

The Bears already had ruled out receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle).