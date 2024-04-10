Bears don’t believe Caleb Williams is a diva

The Chicago Bears are closing in on selecting quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, a move that’s all but guaranteed at this point.

Williams has spent extensive time with the Bears — and only the Bears — this offseason, whether it was before his pro day or during his Top 30 visit in Lake Forest.

According to multiple reports, Williams impressed during his pre-draft visit, which included dinner with Bears brass and veteran players, along with time at Halas Hall.

Throughout this pre-draft process, Williams has continued to destroy negative rumors, including this Hollywood diva persona. In fact, one NFL insider explained Chicago doesn’t get diva vibes from Williams.

“I’m told he made an excellent impression,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz said on The Herd. “(He) was present, he was not a diva at all, knew everyone’s name. (He) was just over-the-top impressive.”

Caleb Williams made one helluva impression during his 30 visit with the #Bears last week, as @ColinCowherd and I discussed on @TheHerd. https://t.co/E2MBMnGZe9 pic.twitter.com/v5gIQDKOR4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 9, 2024

At this point, the Bears drafting Williams is the closest thing to a lock in this NFL draft. Chicago has gotten a head start on building relationships — between Williams and staff and Williams and teammates — while also getting a jumpstart on teaching him Shane Waldron’s offense. It’s worked out perfectly for them so far.

The Bears have done their due diligence from the start, getting to know Williams the person. Now that he’s checked all their boxes, it’s only a matter of it becoming official on April 25.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire