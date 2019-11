Bears dominate NFL Network's Top 100 teams list

The NFL Network rolled out their list of Top 100 teams and the Bears showed up in a big way.

The Bears were made the list with nine different teams, including the dominating defense and run game of the '85 Bears and the high-scoring 1941 Bears.

No. 2: 1985 Bears



No. 49: 1941 Bears







No. 59: 1942 Bears



No. 61: 1963 Bears







No. 66: 1933 Bears







No. 82: 1921 Chicago Staleys







No. 88: 1940 Bears







No. 89: 1934 Bears







No. 96: 1943 Bears



Throughout this list, the Bears winningest coach was represented (George Halas) as well as the franchise-leading rusher in Walter Payton. The 13-3 Bears who fell short in Super Bowl XLI did not make the list but overall the general makeup showed off what we all know: the Bears have been one of the most successful and storied franchises in NFL history.

