What the Bears, Dolphins are saying after Justin Fields’ record-setting performance in Week 9

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had his coming-out party in Sunday’s 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, and he made NFL history in the process.

Fields rushed for 178 yards (on 12 carries), the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He broke the previous record set by Michael Vick. Fields accounted for 301 total yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yard rushing score.

It’s safe to say we’re watching Fields blossom into a star before our very eyes, and it wasn’t lost on those who participated or coached in Sunday’s game. There was a lot of praise for Fields, who has been on a roll over the last three games.

Here’s what Bears and Dolphins players and coaches had to say about Fields after his record-setting performance on Sunday:

Bears HC Matt Eberflus

“Talk about toughness and grit and the ability to persevere through a lot of different things. Obviously start of the season is feeling his way, and now the last three games he’s really taken off. And we are excited about that as a group and we are excited about that for the Chicago Bears and the franchise.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

“Dude is a baller. He was making some plays in the pass game, as well. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the success that he’s finding, he’s finding himself in this league. I think people are starting to recognize more, the more he gets out and has those opportunities to play.”

Bears RG Teven Jenkins

“He’s special. We just need to be able to use him the way he’s meant to be used and give him time in the pocket. He’s a great runner, even better passer. I mean, we just need to give him time. It’s very exciting for the future.” (via Chris Emma)

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

“He’s as fast as any skill position runner. Like he is really, really fast and he can cut and break tackles. There are a lot of running quarterbacks. This one in particular I think is very elite and adept at that.”

Bears WR Darnell Mooney

“He’s a dominant player. Everybody knows that. This is not a surprise that he [broke the record] today. He’s always running around, trying to make plays for our offense when things break down. He’s a great player.

“He’s going to break a lot of records. So get ready.” (via Josh Schrock)

Dolphins LB Melvin Ingram

“Special. Special. Special. Special. It’s simple. He’s special.” (via Mark Potash)

Bears TE Cole Kmet

“It’s insane. It’s nuts. When you see him run like that and then be able to execute in the pass game like he did, it’s pretty special, for sure.” (via Courtney Cronin)

Dolphins S Eric Rowe

“I’m glad we don’t have to see him again.” (via Mark Potash)

Bears S Eddie Jackson

“You see the type of player that 1 is turning into,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “Well, he’s always been, but you see his growth now, turning into one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. “It’s exciting, man. It’s really exciting to see the things he’s doing. It’s like, ‘Man, I’m glad he’s on our side.’ We’re glad to have that guy on our team. He’s doing a lot of great things, even leading, leading the guys, and making plays.

“When things look like it’s done, he makes stuff happen. It’s just crazy. We’re happy to see that. We’re grateful. I told the guys we’ve gotta be grateful to have an offense like this because I’ve been a part of some times where we can’t score touchdowns, and just to see them going out there back-to-back weeks putting up 30, it’s like we’ve got to give those guys some help. Period, point blank, we’ve got to help them out.” (via Josh Schrock)

Bears WR Chase Claypool

“Man, it’s so fun watching him run around and make plays. Give us opportunities. Give the entire offense opportunities to keep driving the ball.

“It just felt right when he was controlling the game.” (via Josh Schrock)

Bears RB David Montgomery

“He a dog, man. He a dog. You can’t take nothing from him. He played his ass off.” (via Jon Greenberg)

Bears LB Jack Sanborn

“That’s what he does. He makes plays that make you go, just, ‘Wow.'” (via Josh Schrock)

