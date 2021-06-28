The Bears and Dolphins will be on the practice field together before they’re on the preseason field together.

The two teams will have a couple of joint practices at the Bears’ facility before they meet in a preseason game on August 14, according to Adam Jahns of TheAthletic.com.

Joint practices, which were called off last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are back this year and several teams have already scheduled them. Most joint practices come before the two teams meet in a preseason game.

At the Bears’ camp, all eyes will be on rookie quarterback Justin Fields, and he’s sure to get plenty of work against the Dolphins’ defense, in a situation where he can get plenty of reps without risking injury in his no-contact jersey.

Bears, Dolphins plan joint practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk