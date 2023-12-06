Bears doing ‘due diligence on viability' of building a stadium on the South Lot: report

A new location has entered the arena of possibilities for the Chicago Bears' next stadium location. And it's not that far from where they currently play.

The Bears are reportedly doing their "due diligence on the viability" of the South Lot as a possible stadium location, according to a report from 670 The Score.

NEW— Sources confirm to @ParkinsSpiegel that the Bears are doing due diligence on the viability of the South Lot as the location for their next stadium.



They’re using the same firm, Compass Land Surveying Aurora, that they used for Arlington Heights & other potential locations. — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) December 6, 2023

