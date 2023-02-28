Bears doing their 'due diligence' at top of 2023 NFL draft: 'You have to investigate everything'

Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears are preparing for Justin Fields to be their quarterback next year and for the foreseeable future. But as owners of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, the Bears are doing their "due diligence" when it comes to evaluating the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft.

"Justin did some really good things. I'm excited about where his game is going to go. But at the same time, when you sit in our situation at one overall, you have to do your due diligence, you have to investigate everything," Poles, the Bears general manager, told reporters Tuesday at the NFL combine.

It remains to be seen whether the Bears will take one of the top two quarterbacks, Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles have decisions to make about the team's future in the upcoming draft.

Fields showed promising signs in his second NFL season. He passed for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also produced 1,143 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season and helped the Bears finish the regular season ranked first in the league in rushing. However, Chicago finished with a 3-14 record.

“We are gonna do our homework on this class,” Poles said. “We have to be blown away to say ‘you know what, I think this is best for our organization.’”

The Bears could address one of their other many areas of need (pass rusher, wide receiver, defensive lineman) at the top of the draft or trade down to acquire more assets. Chicago has had conversations about trading down in the draft to gain more draft capital.

The organization has a plethora of options and plenty of decisions to make before draft day on April 27.

“What a great opportunity for the Bears organization,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bears NFL draft 2023 plans: 'Investigating everything' at No. 1