Bears dodge Bucs' Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Lavonte David

Bears will dodge several Bucs superstars due to injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have an incredibly tough task ahead when they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers. But injuries to some key players may make things a little bit easier for Matt Nagy’s squad.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced on Friday that offensive superstars Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown will each miss the game. In addition, the leader of their defense Lavonte David and big name cornerback Richard Sherman were ruled out for Sunday.

The Bears will be without some key players of their own. David Montgomery is still on the shelf with a knee injury. Damien Williams and Robert Quinn are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well. Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack haven’t been ruled out for Week 7 yet, but neither of them practiced on Wednesday or Thursday as they nurse nagging injuries of their own.

Regardless of who’s in or out, the Bears will have to play to the utmost of their abilities to snag a win on the road this week.

