Bears do not sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi after failed physical

The Chicago Bears' biggest signing of the offseason isn't happening anymore. Former Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Larry Ogunjobi failed his physical, and will not sign with the team, the Bears announced Friday.

Chicago reportedly planned to sign Ogunjobi to a three-year, $40.5 million deal. Ogunjobi played in 16 games with the Bengals last season, but sustained a foot injury in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Bears did not reveal whether Ogunjobi's foot was the reason for the failed physical. Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke highly of Ogunjobi on Friday, saying he "embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear."

Poles called the situation "difficult" and "emotional for everyone involved."

Ogunjobi, 27, will return to the free-agent market.

Bears sign Justin Jones as Larry Ogunjobi replacement

The Bears moved quickly Friday to replace Ogunjobi. The team reportedly signed former Los Angeles Chargers lineman Justin Jones to shore up their defensive line, according to Ian Rapoport.

With the failed physical for Larry Ogunjobi, the #Bears are signing former #Chargers DT Justin Jones, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Jones, 25, was selected by the Chargers in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played 11 games in 2021, picking up 37 tackles and three sacks.

New Bears coach Matt Eberflus is looking to overhaul the defense as he preps for his first season in Chicago. Eberflus, who spent the last four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, will convert the team from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense. The change requires the Bears to alter their defensive line. Jones is an integral part of that transition.

Story continues

Bears still looking to make additions

The Bears' biggest transactions this offseason have involved players the team lost. The team traded pass-rusher Khalil Mack and allowed wide receiver Allen Robinson to walk in free agency.

The Bears have yet to make any major splashes in free agency. With Ogunjobi no longer in the picture, the team's biggest signing was former Green Bay Packers center Lucas Patrick. The team also signed receivers Eqaunimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle on Thursday.