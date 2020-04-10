The best word to describe the Chicago Bears uniforms is classic. They represent so much history. Aside from a few minor tweaks over the last 100 years, they've remained consistent with their colors and the 'C' logo on the helmet.

The Bears' uniforms have withstood the test of time, which is especially incredible considering how many teams have changed theirs (multiple times) in just the last few seasons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are the most recent examples as each team unveiled new kits this week.

Surely, the history and overall clean look of Chicago's uniforms make them rank among the best in the league, right?

Wrong.

According to a recent ranking of all 32 NFL uniforms, the Bears check-in at No. 25:

This is another team set with its traditional look, and we respect that. The Bears also rank higher than the Colts because they at least have some versatility with their orange alternate jerseys and the classic look they used in 2019. The Bears' uniforms, though, are dull. As blasphemous as it sounds, a styling change in the number font and sleeve striping could work wonders. Chicago also could experiment with some white facemasks. Chicago has a great color scheme, which makes the team's insistence on sticking to its traditional look frustrating.

Dull? A change in the number font? WHITE FACEMASKS?!

The one constant that Bears fans have been able to hold onto throughout the years is that special uniform. The special helmet. The navy and orange; that number font. There's something special about that consistency, especially for a team that's had more lows than highs in recent seasons.

So, no, there won't be white facemasks or a different font on the jerseys. The Bears' uniforms will remain what they've always been: classic.

And there aren't many teams that can say that anymore.

Bears disrespected in recent ranking of all 32 NFL uniforms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago