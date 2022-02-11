Bears' Devin Hester 'hurt' not being a first-ballot Hall of Famer

Hester 'hurt' not being a first-ballot Hall of Famer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In his first appearance on the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot, former Chicago Bears return specialist Devin Hester didn't get the nod.

And it hurt Hester and Bears fans alike.

"First off congrats to the 2022 HOF, but this hurts for me not being a first ballot. I really wanted this one bad, but life goes on and hopefully it will happen someday," Hester wrote on Twitter.

Hester had previously expressed why being a first-ballot Hall of Famer was so important to him.

“First-ballot Hall of Famers are Hall of Famers that you have no question that they should be a Hall of Famer,” Hester expressed to Mitch Goldich of Sports Illustrated.

“You think about the best of the best—best quarterbacks, best running backs, best receivers. I know we don’t have any [full-time] returners in the Hall of Fame, but I did things that have never been done before.”

Deion Sanders, a dynamic returner in his own right, said it would be "absurd" if Hester wasn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer before the 2022 class was announced.

“It would be absurd if he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Sanders, now a coach at Jackson State University, told Sports Illustrated. “There’s no man that was feared more than Devin Hester with a ball in his hands on special teams.

"And that’s coming from me.”

Making the finalist cut on his first year on the ballot is still a significant achievement and a good sign for his Hall of Fame prospects, but in our opinion he should've been a first-ballot Hall of Famer because Devin Hester is the best return man in NFL history.

The term “game-changer” gets thrown around a lot in the NFL, but in Hester’s case it was completely true. Hester burst onto the scene with three punt return touchdowns, two kick return touchdowns, and one remarkable score returning a missed field goal in his rookie season in 2006. He was an integral part of the team's Super Bowl run that season.

It didn’t take long for opposing teams to kick around him, but it didn’t matter much. Throughout his career, Hester found ways to score. And if teams kicked it out of bounds to avoid him, the offense got to reap the benefits of working with a shorter field.

Hester turned special teams plays from an opportunity to grab a beer into can’t-miss TV. And he made NFL history several times over. Including the playoffs, and that one missed field goal attempt he returned for a score, Hester’s 21 combined return touchdowns are by far the most in league history. He twice led the league in punt return yards and kick return yards. He led the league in punt return scores three times, and kick return scores twice. He was named to four Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro three times.

But the most memorable piece of history that Hester made was becoming the first man to return the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl for a touchdown. It’s something no one’s accomplished since, either.

We could wax poetic about Hester’s sensational career, but when it comes down to it, nobody summed it up better and more succinctly than the voice of Bears radio, Jeff Joniak:

“Devin Hester, you are ridiculous.”

And maybe you’ll be a Hall of Famer next year, too.

