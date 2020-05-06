Bears detail how tickets refunds would work for 2020 NFL season

Bears single-game tickets will go on sale on Thursday, following the release of the 2020 schedule, and the 2020 NFL season is still slated to go on as normal.

Of course, not many things in the past two months have resembled normal and the NFL's upcoming season isn't immune to that. That's why the Bears added some information about how refunds could work if games are canceled, rescheduled or played with no fans.

Brad Biggs had the details, courtesy a letter sent from the Bears to season-ticket holders.

The email further states: "The NFL is preparing to play the 2020 season as scheduled and with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees. (continued) — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 6, 2020

"If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending you will receive a full refund (including associated fees) of your tickets purchased directly from the Bears or Ticketmaster, our official ticketing partner." — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 6, 2020





Major League Baseball has been going through this in different phases as it appears less and less likely they will be able to play a full schedule, and even less likely they would be able to do so with fans in the stands. The difference between MLB and the NFL is that the baseball season was only a couple weeks away when spring training was stopped on March 12 so a lot of tickets had already been purchased.

The NFL schedule (and with it single-game ticket sales) is dropping while the country is several weeks into some form of quarantine or stay-at-home orders. Fans may not be jumping on the opportunity to go to an NFL game so offering refund protection in writing before tickets go on sale makes sense. Convincing fans to want to spend that money and go to a packed stadium this fall is another challenge, but, at least for now, the NFL is operating as if the 2020 season will be playing on time.

