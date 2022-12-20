Bears designate RB Khalil Herbert to return from IR

Reinforcements are on the way for the Chicago Bears offense. The Bears designated running back Khalil Herbert to return from injured reserve on Tuesday. Herbert can begin practicing with the team, but still remains on injured reserve until he’s officially activated. The second-year running back has missed the last four games due to a hip injury he suffered in the 31-30 loss against the Detroit Lions in November.

#Bears roster move:

RB Khalil Herbert has been designated to return from IR. He has returned to practice but remains on Reserve/Injured list. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 20, 2022

Prior to his injury, Herbert was the Bears’ most effective running back on the NFL’s best rushing team. He had 108 carries for 643 yards with four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in 10 games. Herbert is averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday he expects Herbert to be active for this week’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire