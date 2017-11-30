Bears designate Quintin Demps to return from IR

The Bears brought another safety back from IR, closing the book on oft-injured wideout Kevin White‘s third season.

Via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears designated veteran safety Quintin Demps to return from injured reserve. He broke his left forearm in Week Three and needed surgery.

He’ll practice today, and be eligible to be promoted to the active roster anytime the next three weeks.

Last week, the Bears designated safety Deiondre’ Hall to come back from IR.

They still had to make a roster move at the position Thursday, bringing Chris Prosinski back, since they had two other safeties injured and out of practice.

By making the Demps move, the Bears officially won’t be bringing White back this year. The 2015 first-rounder suffered a broken scapula in the opener, and had surgery.

Since being drafted seventh overall, White has played five games and caught 21 passes.