Bears designate OL Alex Leatherwood to return from NFI list

Bears designate Alex Leatherwood to return from NFI list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got an offensive lineman back at practice on Wednesday. The team designated Alex Leatherwood to return from the reserve/non-football illness list. That opens a 21-day window for the team to activate him from the list.

Ryan Poles claimed Leatherwood off of waivers before the season started in what was viewed as a low-risk, high-reward move. The Raiders selected Leatherwood in the first round of the 2021 draft, even though many draft experts had a second or third-round grade on him. He was a Week 1 starter at right tackle, but he struggled in pass protection, surrendering 18 pressures in four games. The Raiders moved him to right guard in Week 5, and he played marginally better. That’s where he finished the season.

"I think the big thing is going back, talented player, physically gifted for sure," Poles said back in September. "Prototype in his size and movement. And then in terms of success with him here, I think we all believe in player development here, and we've put pieces in place to allow players to be their best selves. So, we're going to approach that in many different ways, and we're going to give him an opportunity to develop and grow. Forget the draft pick thing. That's over.

“So, let's start from the ground floor. Let's build you up and take your time and whatever that is, we want to put him in the best position to succeed. Chris Morgan and his staff and everyone around, from the weight room, we're going to give it everything we've got."

The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for several weeks, so they’ve used an interior lineup of Lucas Patrick at left guard, Sam Mustipher at center and Teven Jenkins at right guard. The team has insisted they want to field the best combination of linemen throughout the year, so we’ll see if Leatherwood is able to impress at a guard position, allowing Patrick to return to center.

Story continues

Leatherwood was initially placed on the NFI list on Sept. 14.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!