Bears designate N’Keal Harry for return, put Cody Whitehair on IR

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry is on his way back to the Bears active roster.

The Bears announced on Wednesday that Harry was been designated to return from injured reserve. Harry had surgery after hurting his ankle this summer and was placed on the list after the cut to 53 players.

Harry will be able to practice for the next three weeks and can be activated at any time. He was acquired from the Patriots in a trade in July and is hoping that new surroundings lead to more success than he found as a first-round pick in New England.

The Bears also announced that left guard Cody Whitehair has been placed on injured reserve. He has a knee injury.

