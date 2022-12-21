Bears designate Khalil Herbert to return from IR ahead of Bills matchup

The Chicago Bears might not be the most daunting opponent on the Buffalo Bills’ remaining schedule. However, they are getting a good reinforcement back ahead of the two team’s Week 16 matchup.

The team announced that Herbert has been designated to return from injured reserve. That does not mean that Herbert will play as it only opens a 21-day window where he can practice with the team before a final decision has to be made…

But he’s going to.

According to Bears Wire, Chicago head coach said on Monday he expects Herbert to be active against the Bills (11-3).

A young team in rebuilding mode, the Bears (3-11) have mostly found successes with their ground attack in 2022.

Herbert, a second-year pro, missed four games due to a hip injury.

Prior to his injury, Herbert was the Bears’ most effective running back. In 10 games played, Herbert had 643 rushing yards, five total touchdowns (four rushing) and has averaged 6.0 yards per carry.

The Bills will certainly have to be prepped and ready to go for Herbert as they’ve been susceptible against the run on defense, at times, this year.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire