Bears designate Danny Trevathan for return from injured reserve

The Chicago Bears could be getting a familiar face at inside linebacker back this week as Danny Trevathan has been designated for return from injured reserve.

Trevathan started his three-week window to return from IR on Wednesday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced. Trevathan can be added to the 53-man roster at any point. Nagy said there were no updates on rookie offensive tackles Larry Borom or Teven Jenkins yet.

Trevathan was dealing with knee soreness that bothered him since August. But it didn’t appear to be serious, as he was given the short-term IR treatment, which meant he could return as early as Week 4. Trevathan last played in the preseason finale against the Titans, where he recorded an interception.

Per Nagy, Bears LB Danny Trevathan will begin his three-week window to return from IR today. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 29, 2021

In Trevathan’s absence, it’s been Roquan Smith and Alec Ogletree leading the charge at linebacker through the first three weeks.

Last season, Trevathan started all 16 games, where he had 113 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

