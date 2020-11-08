Bears S Deon Bush placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, ruled out vs. Titans

Alyssa Barbieri

The Chicago Bears have another player that has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Safety Deon Bush was placed on the reserve/COVID list late Saturday night, and he has since been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans.


Bush joins center Cody Whitehair, right guard Germain Ifedi and reserve tackle Jason Spriggs as players placed on the reserve/COVID list this week. Both Whitehair and Spriggs tested positive for the virus.

Ifedi was deemed a close contact of Spriggs’. Ifedi has since tested negative for the virus and activated from the reserve/COVID list, and he’s expected to start against Tennessee.

With Bush being out, the Bears are down to Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, DeAndre Houston-Carson and Sherrick McManis at safety.