Bears S Deon Bush placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, ruled out vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears have another player that has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans.
Safety Deon Bush was placed on the reserve/COVID list late Saturday night, and he has since been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans.
#Bears Roster Move:
We have placed DB Deon Bush on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Bush has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Titans.
— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 8, 2020
Bush joins center Cody Whitehair, right guard Germain Ifedi and reserve tackle Jason Spriggs as players placed on the reserve/COVID list this week. Both Whitehair and Spriggs tested positive for the virus.
Ifedi was deemed a close contact of Spriggs’. Ifedi has since tested negative for the virus and activated from the reserve/COVID list, and he’s expected to start against Tennessee.
With Bush being out, the Bears are down to Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, DeAndre Houston-Carson and Sherrick McManis at safety.